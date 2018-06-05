After years of patiently waiting, the world is finally getting the redhead emoji that millions have been asking for.

The new ginger emojis have officially gone live today along with 157 new emoji officially sanctioned by the Unicode Consortium.

Now before you rush to your phone to start typing, the good news sadly has to come with some bad news. This update simply means that devices can support the new emoji, it doesn’t mean that they’ll suddenly appear in your iPhone’s keyboard.