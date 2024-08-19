Rees-Mogg's Return? Former Tory Cabinet Minister Jacob Hints He'll Run For Parliament Again

Jacob Rees-Mogg during his time in government. via Associated Press

Jacob Rees-Mogg is considering a political comeback less than two months after losing his seat.

The former Tory cabinet minister said he is “thinking very strongly about standing again” in the future.

Rees-Mogg lost his North East Somerset seat, which he had held since 2010, to Labour’s Dan Norris in the general election on July 4.

During his time in parliament he served as business secretary, Commons leader and minister for Brexit opportunities.

But he also became a hate figure to many on the left for his right-wing, eurosceptic views.

Appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe festival on Sunday, Rees-Mogg was asked by comedian Matt Forde whether he would consider standing for parliament again.

He said: “I am not absolutely certain but I love politics and I love being in the parliament. So I am thinking very strongly about standing again.”

The former MP also said the Tories deserved to lose the election and was not surprised to be dumped by his constituents.

He said: “I wrote to my children at boarding school before the election to say ‘Look, I will probably lose.’ I tried my best to warn them that I was going to lose my seat.

“We governed badly, we hadn’t done what we told people we would do. We put up taxes when we said that we wouldn’t, we hadn’t dealt with migration, and we hadn’t governed well. I can’t pretend we didn’t deserve it.”