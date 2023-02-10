Reese Witherspoon Once Saved The Day For Passengers During An In-Flight Mishap

Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet for her upcoming Netflix movie, "Your Place or Mine" last month. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Kudos to Reese Witherspoon for being resourceful in what could have been a turbulent situation.

The Legally Blonde star was anything but stiff when she revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers a very “funny story” in which she once found herself entertaining an entire flight of passengers after things went awry mid-flight.

The actor explained that the incident occurred back when flights played only one or two in-flight movies that passengers all watched together.

“It was a long flight, like a five-hour flight,” she said. “And I walk in and they’re like, ‘The movie today is ‘How Do You Know’ starring Reese Witherspoon!’”

“And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I have nowhere to hide. This is so embarrassing,’” she said while hunching down and trying to hide herself under her hair. “And my kids were there too, and they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, my mom’s so embarrassing.’”

Reese said that shortly after the movie began playing, “it cut out … the tape broke or something,” and she suddenly found all eyes on her.

“And so I went to the front of the plane, and I got on the microphone,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Hi guys, I don’t think the movie is coming back, so I’m just going to walk you beat-by-beat what happened.’”

According to the star, she then went on to recap the entire 2010 rom-com for all the passengers.

“I just like that those people, the rest of the year, were telling people, ‘You got to fly United, because the movie never finishes, but they have the star there,’” the host joked.

“It was actually so fun and funny to get to tell people the entire plot of my movie in like, three minutes,” Reese said laughing.