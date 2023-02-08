Ashton Kutcher Explains Those 'Awkward' Reese Witherspoon Red Carpet Photos

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon weren't exactly oozing chemistry at the first screening of Your Place Or Mine Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are currently on the promo trail for their new romantic comedy Your Place Or Mine, which sees them playing a pair of best friends who swap home for a week.

However, while posing together at screenings of the film, it’s been pointed out the pair don’t exactly seem to be radiating chemistry.

In fact, pictures of the two actors standing at an awkward distance from one another have ended up going viral on social media because of how uncomfortable they look.

Even Ashton’s wife Mila Kunis spotted it – going as far as sending him and Reese a joint email to encourage them to be a bit warmer towards one another on the red carpet.

Photos of the two went viral earlier this month Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

“She texted Reese and I together and said, ‘Guys, you gotta act like you like each other’,” he told the YouTube series Chicks In The Office.

The Legally Blonde actor previously confirmed this to be the case in an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna, although Ashton offered another reason he may have been keeping his distance from his co-star.

“Here’s the thing,” he began. “If I put my arm around her, and was all friendly with her… the rumour would be that I’m having an affair with her.

“If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets ― so there’s no chance that like that could be the rumour ― the rumour is we don’t like each other.”

Ashton added: “Reese and I are really good friends, we’re really close. I don’t have to defend that.”

Reese previously said how much she’d enjoyed getting to know Ashton on set, as she was already close friends with his wife.

“When you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other because I’ve loved her for so long,” the Oscar winner told Today.

Ashton managed to put his arm around Reese at a more recent screening Noam Galai via Getty Images

She added: “[Ashton] is so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun.”