Here's Our Top Pick Of All The New Stuff Coming To Netflix This February

The good news? We’ve made it through January (congratulations one and all!). The bad news? We’ve still got February to go.

Fortunately, if the thought of four more weeks of cold wintery nights ahead is filling you with dread, we’re happy to report that Netflix has some great programming coming up to keep us entertained until spring is here.

Here’s a selection of the shows and films coming to the streaming giant in the next month…

Girls5Eva

Streaming from: 1 February

What’s it about? When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 1990s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot ― this time while balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain.

Originally airing on the streaming service Peacock, it has now been picked up by Netflix for its upcoming third run after its original home cancelled it.

Gunther’s Millions

Streaming from: 1 February

What’s it about? Multi-millionaire Gunther VI lives in the lap of luxury: He travels on private planes, eats gold-flaked steaks for dinner, and surrounds himself with a glamorous entourage of spokesmodels and entertainers. He is also a German shepherd.

As the legend goes, Gunther’s great-grandfather was originally owned by a mysterious countess whose son died tragically. Having no heirs, the countess bequeathed her considerable fortune to her beloved dog, and placed him in the care of her son’s close friend, an Italian pharmaceutical heir and aspiring impresario named Maurizio Mian.

“Over the past 30 years, Mian has built an empire on behalf of his canine boss, including glamorous real estate purchases, controversial social experiments, and one of the biggest tax fraud schemes of all time. It’s a fairy tale both beautiful and bizarre, and naturally, questions abound.”

You (season four)

Streaming from: 9 February (part one)

What’s it about? One of Netflix’s most gripping originals is back for a fourth run, and after the jaw-dropping events of season three, Joe (played by Penn Badgley) arrives in London where he soon adopts a new identity and, of course, wastes no time in looking for “love”.

Excitingly, a new location means a brand new cast, with Charlotte Ritchie (Fresh Meat, Feel Good) and Lukas Gage (Love Victor, The White Lotus) joining the fun this time around, which sees the tables being turned on our anti-hero.

As with a number of their hit shows, Netflix has split the new season into two halves, the first of which is coming in February, with the second following in March.

Dear David

Streaming from: 9 February

What’s it about? An Indonesian teen romance.

A straight-A high schooler’s life is turned upside down when her risqué blog about her crush is leaked to everyone at school.

Your Place Or Mine

Streaming from: 10 February

What’s it about? Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in this romantic comedy arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

In Love All Over Again

Streaming from: 14 February

What’s it about? September 2003. Irene comes to Madrid aiming to conquer the world and to become a film director. She will meet her best friends there as well as Julio, who would be the perfect lead role for her films and her life. But life has other plans.

In Love All Over Again is a romantic comedy. A gleaming story with a dash of nostalgia about the love and friendship that blooms during college years and the need to find your place in the world.

African Queens: Njinga

Streaming from: 15 February

What’s it about? From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens.

The first season will cover the life of Njinga, the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola. The nation’s first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance.

Ganglands (season two)

Streaming from: 17 February

What’s it about? Return of the French action crime thriller series. Mehdi, a qualified robber, and Liana, an apprentice thief, get involved in a turf war between drug dealers, and have to collaborate in order to save their loved ones.

We Have A Ghost

Streaming from: 24 February

What’s it about? Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

This family comedy stars Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, Stranger Things’ David Harbour, Marvel star Anthony Mackie and comedian Tig Notaro.

Too Hot To Handle: Germany

Streaming from: 28 February

What’s it about? The hottest German-speaking singles come together in a tropical paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic time of their lives — but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all sexy touching for the entire retreat if they want to win the €200,000 grand prize.

No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down.