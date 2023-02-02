Ashton Kutcher Issues Public Apology To Harry Styles Over Unfortunate Exchange At Karaoke Party

Ashton Kutcher JC Olivera via Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher has issued a public apology to Harry Styles after a rather unfortunate exchange between the two of them at a karaoke party.

The That 90s Show actor admitted during an interview with Esquire that he and Harry were both guests at a mutual friend’s karaoke bash while the As It Was singer was still part of One Direction.

Advertisement

“There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer – that is maybe the best singer today – that [Ashton and his wife Mila Kunis] happen to be neighbours with,” he recalled.

“She was throwing a karaoke party, and she gets up and does this out of this world, bananas [performance]. And I’m just like, ‘this is so unfair’.”

Ashton continued: “And then this other kid gets up and he does this ABBA song.”

When his performance was over, Ashton approached “this other kid” (you can guess where this is going) and told him: “I gotta tell you something. You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good, like, really good.”

Harry took the comment in his stride, thanking Ashton and moving on, before Mila Kunis told her husband: “It’s the guy from the boyband! He’s like a professional singer!”

Advertisement

Harry Styles Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Ashton added: “I was like, ‘Oh my God, now I feel like a jerk’. He’s a professional singer, and we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer

“I just really want to say I’m sorry, Harry Styles. But you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good.”

Ashton, it’s us you owe an apology to, for not telling us which ABBA song Harry was performing on karaoke…

Advertisement