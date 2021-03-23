Refugees Face Ongoing Deportation Threat In Priti Patel’s ‘Unjust’ Asylum Crackdown

Genuine refugees will face the ongoing threat of deportation as part of a government crackdown on asylum seekers.

Priti Patel will on Wednesday announce that for the first time ever, asylum seekers who enter the UK through irregular means, such as crossing the Channel on a boat, will have fewer rights than those who arrive through safe and legal routes.

The home secretary’s proposals to create a “two-tier” system were described by the Refugee Council as “wholly unjust” and “a stain on ‘global Britain’” because ordinary people fleeing war or persecution “do not have a choice about how they seek safety”.

But Patel said the crackdown would “save lives and target people smugglers” by discouraging illegal entry to the UK.

The proposals will mean that those who arrive in the UK illegally will first face deportation to any “safe country” they have travelled through, for example France.

If this is not possible, but their asylum claim is successful and they are recognised as refugees genuinely fleeing war or persecution by the UK authorities, they will have fewer rights than previously.

These refugees who have arrived through irregular routes will only be given “temporary protection status”, with regular reassessment for removal from the UK, limited family reunion rights and limited access to benefits.

Those who have their asylum claims refused will face “rapid” deportation from the UK, with the appeals and judicial process reformed to speed up the removal process.

Patel is reportedly also considering shipping asylum seekers to offshore reception centres while their claim is heard.