'Get The Hell Out Of My Face': Reporter Stiff-Arms Obnoxious Fan On Live TV

A CBS Miami sports reporter covering a hockey game is being praised for showing off some serious football skills after she stiff-armed a fan trying to get into her shot on Monday night.

Samantha Rivera was recapping Game 2 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup finals, in which the Las Vegas Knights beat the Florida Panthers, 7-2, when the fan butted in.

Or rather, the fan tried to butt in ― because as the footage shows, Rivera wasn’t having it:

Talking about Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, stiff-arming a fan trying to get on camera and getting into the highlights.



Quite the display of multitasking by Samantha Rivera of CBS Miami pic.twitter.com/yvP8C3V4BS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 6, 2023

“Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for,” Rivera wrote on Twitter afterward. “Get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job.”

Vegas now has a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which now heads to Florida.

“Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!!” Rivera wrote.

And speaking of fans, Rivera has more than a few on Twitter:

didn’t even break eye contact. smile didn’t falter for a second. laid an NFL-grade stiff arm on a dude twice her size. the poise. the focus. I’m in awe. hall of fame stuff. https://t.co/4NHZC16zi1 — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) June 6, 2023

I felt her arm in my SOUL https://t.co/nusAeH70vE pic.twitter.com/LcYUNLR6Me — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) June 6, 2023

This was somehow the most dominant showing of the night https://t.co/0kv3ZwmuYR — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 6, 2023

First star of the game. ⭐️



But also, this is some bs. Have some respect. Nice stiff arm Samantha ! 💪🏻 https://t.co/brFYx4WB5t — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) June 6, 2023

She played better Defence than the Panthers tonight. https://t.co/qm55U6CL0q — Mike @ Top Shelf Hockey (@topshelfhkyvids) June 6, 2023

Incredible stiff arm and transition. They don’t teach that at DePaul! — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) June 6, 2023

Maintains eye contact with the camera the whole time while hitting crazy, dumb fan with a stiff arm. Can’t teach that. Lol https://t.co/7QHxNtEykn — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) June 6, 2023

Lol this is so awesome. She went full Heisman on him. https://t.co/60XS61RGY1 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) June 6, 2023

This is so bad-ass 💪 — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) June 6, 2023

Sign her to play defense .@FlaPanthers https://t.co/FRUMkcyajp — Emily Clark Stan (@ZaQ5322) June 6, 2023

He will never emotionally or physically recover from this. https://t.co/jjRQqSJLXH — Spiel (@theradiospiel) June 6, 2023

after comparing this with @ClayWPLG’s from Game 1, the trophy goes to… pic.twitter.com/i2IlhbLOAc — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 6, 2023