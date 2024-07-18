Republican Convention Attendees Do Not Seem To Know Who Liz Truss Is

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, in the US, earlier this year. via Associated Press

It seems Liz Truss’s name is not particularly well-known among Donald Trump fans in the US, despite her best efforts.

The former prime minister travelled to the Republican Convention earlier this week, where Trump was confirmed as the party’s presidential nominee.

She endorsed the controversial former president for re-election, claiming he offered “the leadership the West needs”.

But her support for Trump and – her brief career in No.10 – has not translated into wider recognition among his fans, apparently.

The i newspaper asked some of the convention’s attendees if they know who the ex-PM is – only to be met with a sea of bewildered faces.

One person nodded enthusiastically when asked if she had seen “lost of famous people and lots of prominent figures” – but when asked about Truss, she said: “I don’t know who that is. Should I?”

Another said: “Liz Truss? No, what’s that?”

A third asked: “Who is Liz Trust [sic]?”

Five people overall were caught on camera looking completely mystified by the mention of the UK’s shortest-serving PM.

Liz Truss has traveled to the Republican Convention in Milwaukee, so we decided to ask some attendees if they know who the former Prime Minister is



➡️ Read more here: https://t.co/q0qxhdO8Zb pic.twitter.com/06TGJGKFZy — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 17, 2024

The lack of recognition of her name will come as a blow to Truss, considering she has been trying to break into the US in recent months.

Even before she lost her seat in parliament, she was regularly praising Trump, attacking the “deep state” in the UK and even spoke at the US-based Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February.

Truss is also facing some competition from other British politicians over in the US.

Both newly elected MP Nigel Farage and ex-PM Boris Johnson turned up, and have backed Trump to be the next US president.