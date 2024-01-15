Republican Party Rep’s Claim About Donald Trump And His Shirt Has Critics Howling

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Representative Derrick Van Orden (Republican, Wisconsin) was mocked on social media on Sunday after he told Republicans that Donald Trump would “give you the shirt off his back.”

“They don’t understand that Trump will stand for you in a time of need,” the retired Navy SEAL said in Indianola, Iowa, ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

The former US president “will literally give you the shirt off his back,” he continued. “And he loves his country and his family more than you’ll ever know.”

Former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan summed up many people’s feelings about the comment, writing simply on X (formerly Twitter), “Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.”

Crits noted that Trump is not known for his benevolence ― unless it serves to profit him.

The four-times-indicted ex-POTUS is actually offering supporters pieces of the suit he wore while being arrested on election subversion charges in Georgia last year, but only if they buy 47 of his latest trading cards at $99 (£77) each.

Trump-endorsed Van Orden has previously garnered bad press for screaming at Senate pages.

Cue that clip of Trump not holding the umbrella for Melania in the downpour. — Brian Guest (@brguest20) January 14, 2024

Trump wouldn’t piss on you if you were on fire https://t.co/buJZHZkCei — Brad Batt for TN State Sanity ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾 (@bradbatt) January 14, 2024

Donald Trump has never stood for anyone else in their time of need. He will stab you in the back & take your wallet while you’re fawning over his nonexistent “selflessness” & “generosity.” He hates his country & his family & has no capacity to love anything or anyone but himself. https://t.co/4Jeyb6iBgX — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) January 14, 2024

People are merely props to elevate his self-importance, illusion of toughness, or quest for wealth/power. He’d sell us out, burn the Constitution, and laugh the entire time if it made him money. He barely cares about his own children.



The man who called humans vermin. https://t.co/KEPXAQAfeE — Shannon (@shay3322) January 14, 2024

And over here on Earth 1, Trump does and will do none of this. https://t.co/qCR196pguy — Sally Canfield 🇺🇸 (@TheLifeofSally) January 14, 2024

Wait is he talking about the same guy that just yesterday said he hopes the market collapses because it’s better for his election chances? — Chris Coble (@ChrisCoble) January 14, 2024

How the holy hell did these people create a fantasy world so profoundly at odds with the reality of a con man who spent his entire career stiffing working men and women. https://t.co/0tEd6NhWXL — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) January 14, 2024

This guy is really laying it on thick. Trump will send you a shirt made in China if you sign up for generous monthly recurring donations. He will also give you a piece of his suit he was arrested in if you spend $5K on his NFTs. https://t.co/Kber53QqH9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 14, 2024

