Republican Lindsey Graham Ripped For 'Sanctimonious' Election Night Messages To 'Democratic Friends'

Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina) received angry responses from both sides of the aisle over a message he sent “to my Democratic friends” late on the night of Election Day on Tuesday.

“Take a deep breath,” wrote the Donald Trump acolyte, as the results came in and Republican nominee Trump’s victory looked likely.

“The sun will rise. The world will turn and despite what Oprah says, we will have another election,” Graham added, then urging his Republican allies to “get ready to govern and turn the country around.”

In another message, Graham told his “Democratic colleagues” that he’d “been there.”

“Let’s work together where we can and improve the country. Our best days are ahead,” he added. “You will be amazed how much President Trump wants to do big things, working together.”

Graham — who was a fierce critic of Trump before his 2016 election victory and then became one of his biggest supporters — was slammed by critics from both main parties as Democrats slammed him for enabling Trump and Republicans ripped him for daring to suggest working with political opponents.

