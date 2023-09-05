Republican Strategist Spots 'Crack In The Armour' That Trump's Rivals Can Exploit

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Longtime Republican strategist Susan Del Percio on Monday suggested one way in which former US President Donald Trump may potentially lose ground in the race to become the Republican’s 2024 presidential candidate.

Del Percio, a political analyst for MSNBC, explained on air how front-runner Trump could come unstuck in early-voting states.

Advertisement

In New Hampshire, for example, she noted how “the largest voter population is not Democrat or Republican, it’s independents” who “can vote in the Democrat or Republican primary.”

“There’s not much action on the Democratic side, so we’re going to see a huge influx of independent voters voting in the Republican primary,” she predicted. “That’s where a difference can be made, and if someone can beat Trump in Iowa or New Hampshire, that shows a crack in the armour.”