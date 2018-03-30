“The people are entitled to change their minds”. “The referendum was only advisory”. “They didn’t really understand what leaving the EU meant”.

Week after week the zealots on the Remain side supported by the usual suspects in the establishment repetitively push this mantra all ending with “that’s why we need another referendum!”

The referendum in June 2016 was the highest turnout for any UK-wide vote since the General Election of 1992 and the biggest expression of democratic participation in British history. Ideally, like the Scottish referendum two years earlier, the EU referendum should have been explicitly legally binding. But Parliament explicitly voted for a referendum and stated then that the result whatever it turned out to be would be accepted. So the idea that our parliamentary democracy can simply set aside a victory margin of 3.8% on a turnout of 72% on the basis of legalistic pedantry is clearly beyond absurd. And are the voters entitled to change their minds? Well, again yes, but that doesn’t give authority to the notion that referendums should keep being held until the public return the ‘correct’ result, far from it.

This view is of course combined with the patronising notion that the British public, or at least only those who voted to leave, didn’t understand what they were voting for. This is the one that angers me most. How dare people like Lord Heseltine or Lord Mandelson make such assumptions. If they had spent time, as I did, at huge public meetings in the North of England or down in the South West, they would have heard the determination and sincerity of those men and women who turned up in their thousands to express their reasons for intending to vote Leave. The more now they hear voices from London tell them they were too stupid to know what they were voting for, the more they know how they took the right decision. Those who argue this ignore the main reasons Leave voters gave for voting the way they did, which was above all ‘the principle that decisions about the UK should be taken in the UK’. It is especially telling that those who want to reverse the referendum result never engage substantively on this point.