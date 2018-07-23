Richard Bacon Reveals He Came 'Close To Death' During Recent Hospital Stay

TV presenter Richard Bacon has shared more details about his recent health issues, revealing he came “close to death” during his recent hospital stay.

Earlier this month, Richard became unwell on a flight from Los Angeles to London due to an infection, and after being taken to hospital, he was put into a medically-induced coma.

Reflecting on that time in an interview with Radio 4’s ‘Broadcasting House’, Richard said: “The doctor said, ‘I need to put you into an induced coma so that we can control your breathing and if I don’t do that you are probably going to die’.”