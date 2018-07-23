Richard Bacon Reveals He's Given Up Alcohol After Recent Health Issues

The broadcaster returned home last week, after spending seven days in the coma, and he’s now discussed the lifestyle changes he’s putting in place following his spell of illness.

Richard Bacon has given up alcohol following his recent battle with pneumonia, which resulted in him being put into a medically-induced coma .

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Richard said: “I’ve decided to really, really embrace health from here on in.

“I’ve always drunk too much, I’ve always drunk too quickly, so I’m giving up drinking altogether forever as a result of what happened to me.

“Because if I don’t affect some sort of really, really positive change out of this, then it’s a giant waste of everyone’s time… So I’m using it to affect positive change.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about anyway. I want to do something different, I want to look back in 10, 20 years and think, ‘This was the moment I changed my life’.”

Richard also revealed he and his wife, Rebecca, are having therapy to process their ordeal.

“We’re both big believers in therapy,” he said. “We live in a town in which people believe in therapy in Los Angeles.

“The next stage for me is about dealing with the psychological scars.”