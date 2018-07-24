Richard Bacon Reveals He Had To Be Restrained During ‘Worst Day Of His Life’ As Doctors Brought Him Out Of Coma

Richard Bacon has detailed the extent of the trauma he experienced after being brought out of a medically induced coma.

The TV presenter was hospitalised after being struck down by a mystery lung infection on a flight from Los Angeles to the UK earlier this month.

Just 90 minutes after walking into Lewisham hospital and “complaining of shortness of breath” he was placed into a medically-induced coma to allow his body to fight the infection.

In an interview with Radio 5 Live, the 42-year-old described coming round from seven days of sedation as “the worst day of [his] life”.