Richard Gadd Lands His Dream Co-Star In First Project After Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd via Associated Press

Richard Gadd has unveiled more information about his follow-up to Baby Reindeer.

Just weeks after Baby Reindeer became a global hit in April, Richard revealed he was already hard at work on a new joint venture between the BBC and HBO, which he would star in as well as writing and producing.

At the time, it was revealed that the show would centre around two men in Scotland – one of whom would be played by Richard himself – and follow the highs and lows of their lifelong friendship.

On Monday afternoon, the BBC confirmed that the show will be titled Half Man, and will also feature Jamie Bell as the other half of its leading duo.

Jamie’s breakout role came in 1996′s Billy Elliot, for which he won a Bafta at the age of just 13.

He’s since appeared in Marvel’s Fantastic Four, the Elton John biopic Rocketman and the acclaimed drama All Of Us Strangers.

Jamie Bell via Associated Press

“I am delighted to confirm I will be playing Ruben in the newly crowned Half Man for the BBC / HBO alongside the incomparable Jamie Bell,” Richard enthused.

“When I wrote the show, I did it with him in mind, never thinking for a second we would manage to land him. So I could not be happier for everything that has come to pass in getting him on board.

“He is one of the greatest actors of his generation and I am so looking forward to seeing what he does with the role.”

Jamie said: “I’m so excited to join this incredible creative team. Richard has once again crafted something poignant and singular. I’m honoured to have been asked to bring this to life with him.”

Despite limited promotion from Netflix, Baby Reindeer became a huge hit for the streaming platform in the spring.

The hard-hitting miniseries spent weeks at the top of Netflix’s chart of most-watched shows, and went on to land an impressive six wins at the Emmys, out of 11 nominations in total.