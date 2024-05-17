Baby Reindeer Has Finally Been Toppled As Netflix's Number 1 TV Show After Almost A Month

Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer Netflix

It may have taken almost a month, but Baby Reindeer has finally been replaced at the top of Netflix’s list of most-watched shows.

Richard Gadd’s hit miniseries – based on his own experiences of having a stalker – has undoubtedly been one of 2024’s most talked-about TV shows, and hadn’t budged from the number one spot on Netflix’s most-watched list for a number of weeks.

However, at the time of writing, it’s now slipped down to number two. The question is… what managed to best it?

Several shows have come close in the last few weeks, including the US drama A Man In Full and the true crime-inspired black comedy Bodkin, which began streaming last week.

But it was actually a new documentary Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies And Scandal that has surpassed Baby Reindeer on Netflix’s list of what’s hot.

A documentary on the controversial dating site Ashley Madison has replaced Baby Reindeer as Netflix's most-watched series Netflix

The three-part doc looks into the rise of Ashley Madison, the Canadian dating site aimed at people looking to start extramarital affairs, and its infamous data breach in 2015, which saw the data of its users being leaked online.

Watch a trailer for Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies And Scandal below:

It’s worth pointing out that a new season of Bridgerton began airing earlier this week, which is likely to overtake both shows in Netflix’s ranking before long.

The hit period drama has already smashed records for Netflix, with the latest batch of episodes already generating a lot of conversation.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

As well as creating and writing every episode of Baby Reindeer, comedian Richard Gadd also stars in it as a fictionalised verison of himself.

Baby Reindeer has received widespread praise for its unique depiction of difficult themes like mental health, sexual abuse and gender identity.