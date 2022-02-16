Richard Madeley's Admission About Daughter Chloe's Pregnancy Is Oh So Richard Madeley

Richard Madeley and daughter Chloe Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Richard Madeley has revealed he nearly ruined his daughter Chloe’s pregnancy announcement.

Chloe and husband James Haskell confirmed they were expecting their first child earlier this week.

Advertisement

However, the Good Morning Britain presenter admitted he put his foot in it while Chloe was recording a podcast at his and wife Judy Finnigan’s home.

During Wednesday’s edition of the ITV breakfast show, Richard thanked viewers for the “really lovely messages” that he and Judy had received about becoming grandparents again.

Advertisement

His co-host Charlotte Hawkins remarked that Chloe had “done a good job of disguising the bump”, suggesting “nobody’s known it was coming at all”.

Then Richard admitted that wasn’t quite the case, thanks to him.

Advertisement

“Well I nearly gave it away,” he said. “When she was about two-and-a-half months pregnant, she was doing a podcast at home, she’d come home for a couple of days.

“She was doing a podcast, and I didn’t know, and I walked in, and she said, ‘Dad, I’m just doing something here,’ and I didn’t know we were live. I said, ‘Oh, is it your hormones?’”

Richard, famed for his TV gaffes and oversharing moments, said that some people had cottoned on to Chloe’s pregnancy as a result.

Chloe with husband James Haskell Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Chloe and James announced they were expecting a baby on Tuesday, with the former rugby player sharing it with Good Morning Britain viewers during an interview.

Advertisement

Chloe also shared a picture posing with her ultrasound scan and mum Judy.