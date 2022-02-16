Richard Madeley Addresses Backlash After Questioning Whether Keir Starmer Death Threats Were 'A Big Deal'

Richard Madeley has issued a statement after questioning whether death threats made to Labour leader Keir Starmer were a “big deal”.

During Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, the TV presenter anchored a discussion about Starmer’s revelation he’d received threats to his life.

This came in the wake of Boris Johnson’s false accusation that Starmer had been more focused on prosecuting journalists rather than serial sex offender Jimmy Savile during his previous job as the director of the public prosecutions.

Debating the matter on Tuesday, GMB regular Andrew Pierce suggested: “Well I think politicians get that all the time. All the time.”

“Well, I was going to say – is that that big a deal?” Richard then asked, to which Andrew responded: “No.”

Following the exchange, many viewers spoke out against the pair’s comments, which Richard addressed at the beginning of the following day’s show.

Four months to the day since David Amess was killed. Four months. https://t.co/i0AMafeqDL — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 15, 2022

Richard Madeley & @toryboypierce stating their belief that death threats are "not a big deal". I am sure that the families of Jo Cox & Sir David Amess would have a different view! Would @GMB like to comment whether they agree or disagree with their statements? https://t.co/SQxWjHXQuk — Andrew Steward (@Andrew_Steward9) February 15, 2022

I’m just wondering…How Richard Madeley and Andrew Pearce would react if THEY receive death threats from psychopaths?

Will they dismiss them as not been serious?

Or they’ll call the Police on the spot?



That’s a rhetorical question.

The answer is : they will call police. — Georgi #FBPE (formerly Georgi Georgiev) (@GeorgieHristov) February 15, 2022

Richard Madeley questions if death threats against Keir Starmer over PM’s Savile comment are ‘that big a deal’

Yes they are

Threats to kill.

A person who without lawful excuse makes to another a threat, intending that that other would fear it would be carried out, — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS (@SueSuezep) February 15, 2022

I wonder what Richard Madeley's reaction would be had he been the one on the receiving end of these death threats. Could you imagine if Keir Starmer or any other person had questioned if the threats Madeley received where a big deal 🤔 https://t.co/Dt8rW4P3Vk — Riz 🌹 (@__FalseNine) February 15, 2022

Richard began the show by thanking viewers for their “lovely messages” in response to the announcement that his daughter Chloe Madeley and son-in-law James Haskell are expecting a child, which was also announced during Tuesday’s show.

“Listen, it was a really busy show yesterday, we had so much to do,” he continued. “I just want to say one thing very quickly at the top here.

“I tried to pose a question in one of our early discussions on the programme about how prolific online death threats are. I didn’t actually quite address it properly, I didn’t go into it enough.”

Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain ITV

He added: “I just want to reiterate the obvious statement that death threats clearly are never acceptable.”

Richard then swiftly moved the conversation along to a discussion about Prince Andrew and the fact he and accuser Virginia Giuffre had reached a settlement in the civil case against him.