A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the Oscars in March Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally blessing us with a first look at their newborn son in the cutest photo-shoot.

A month and a half after the musicians welcomed their second child, an adorable baby boy named Riot Rose Mayers, they’re giving the world a much-anticipated glimpse at their family of four.

In multiple photos published in a number of US outlets, the Work singer and the Fashion Killa rapper are seen posing alongside their newborn, who is dressed in pink, and their 16-month-old son, RZA Athelston Mayers.

Rihanna wears a navy outfit and dark denim jacket, while Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, pairs a white tank top and jeans with a green plaid shirt.

The Fenty Beauty mogul and the rapper have kept much of their family life under wraps, with the couple notably announcing their son RZA’s name nearly a year after his birth.

Rihanna gave birth to RZA last year on 13 May. In February, she revealed to the world that she was expecting baby number two during her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She gave birth to baby Riot on 1 August.

Rihanna performing during the Super Bowl Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As to why she kept fans waiting with bated breath to find out the name of their eldest son, RZA, Rihanna told The Associated Press last November that she and A$AP “just didn’t get around to it yet, really”.