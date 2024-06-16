Rihanna Names ‘Stunning’ Actor She’d Cast In Her Own Biopic: ‘I Want To Be Her’

Rihanna via Associated Press

Rihanna knows exactly who she’d want “to pretend to be me” in a biopic of her life.

The Grammy winner appeared visibly touched by the question when asked on the red carpet of her Fenty Hair launch event and presumably realised, like the rest of us, that her rise from pop star to billionaire cosmetics mogul would make for an interesting project.

“Taylor Russell,” the We Found Love singer told E! News. “You know why? ’Cause she got, like, a nice forehead.”

Rihanna added of the Bones And All star: “She’s, like, fly. And I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me. I want people to see me in that light.”

While the biopic in question remains merely hypothetical at this point, Taylor has already proven herself a worthy contender, winning the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice Film Festival for her performance opposite Timothée Chalamet in Bones And All, at the age of 27.

Taylor has yet to publicly comment on the shoutout and is currently in pre-production on Hope, a Korean thriller co-starring Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander. Rihanna, too, seems busier than ever — despite recently donning a T-shirt that declared she’s “retired.”

Fans eagerly awaiting a new album were devastated until Rihanna cleared things up.

“I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda just like put all that stuff aside,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” on the red carpet. “And now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. So now I’m prepared. So I’m gonna start. So don’t, you know…[bug me about it].”

Taylor Russell at the 2024 Met Gala ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Russell was romantically linked to Harry Styles before their split last month and is arguably a perfect choice to play the Diamonds singer.

She not only dreamt of being a ballet dancer before getting into acting but has experience singing publicly as well.