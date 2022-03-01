Pregnant Rihanna Stuns In Skintight Leather At Paris Fashion Week

A glowing Rihanna was a vision in skintight leather when she was joined by partner A$AP Rocky for the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The music superstar, who is expecting her first child with the rapper, sported a peach leather minidress to the event, teamed with strappy high-heeled sandals and a shearling coat.

The show came just months after the death of Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, which rocked the fashion industry in November last year.

Rihanna attends the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

The US designer, who came to prominence as rapper Kanye West’s creative director and later made history as the first African-American to lead French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, died aged 41 after a private battle with cancer.

The show also attracted stars including Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Pharrell Williams and footballer Paul Pogba.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Supermodel Naomi Campbell appeared topless under a blazer on the runway, with a large necklace covering her chest.

Also taking to the catwalk were Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber, as well as tennis champion Serena Williams and models Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Off-White Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images) Estrop via Getty Images

Kaia was clutching a mobile phone and sunglasses as she made her way down the runway in a striking blue skirt and yellow T-shirt emblazoned with the word Pop.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images) Peter White via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid sported an equestrian style blue hat, teamed with a navy bomber jacket and full-length tiered blue skirt.

