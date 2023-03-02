This Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Rihanna And Her Son's Vogue Shoot Is All Kinds Of Adorable

Rihanna Mike Lawrie via Getty Images

Just when we thought we were done cooing over Rihanna and her son’s beautiful shoot for British Vogue – the magazine has only gone and released more footage.

On Wednesday, the publication shared behind-the-scenes videos of Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky and their son on the set of the photo-shoot, and let’s just say adorable would be a total understatement.

In one part of the minute-long video, the pair’s baby – whose name they have chosen not to reveal publicly – is seen playing in between takes, while we also get a look behind the curtain at how some of the iconic shots of mother and son came to be.

There’s also a sweet clip of the We Found Love singer’s son taking a snooze in his crib.

Rihanna and her baby’s Vogue photo-shoot coincided with the Fenty Beauty founder’s much-anticipated performance at the 2023 Super Bowl.

During the show, which included a jam-packed medley of her hits, Rihanna also shared with the world that she and A$AP Rocky are now expecting their second child.

Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl last month Gregory Shamus via Getty Images

After sharing her baby news with the world, the nine-time Grammy winner later revealed that she was pregnant when she posed for British Vogue, although she didn’t know it at the time.

In her accompanying interview with the UK-based fashion magazine, Rihanna opened up about how her life has changed since becoming a mother – which struck a chord with many first-time parents.