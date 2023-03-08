Rihanna Surprises Older Women Who Recreated Her Super Bowl Performance In Viral TikTok

Residents of Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green doing a recreation of Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance. Screenshot @arcadiasrlivingbg/TikTok

There’s a lovely bouquet of white roses sitting pretty on the piano at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky — and it’s not an arrangement paid for by the facility.

If you were to look at a note attached to the blooms, you’d see it was from none other than Rihanna.

“You Ladies Dance Was Amazing,” reads the note from the Grammy award-winning singer.

“When the roses showed up from Rihanna, we were all in shock,” Paige Oakes, director of community relations at Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green, told HuffPost via email.

“All week, we have been waiting to see if we would get a response from her.”

The flowers sent to the facility were a thank you from the Fenty Beauty founder for a TikTok on Arcadia Senior Living’s account where several women did a recreation of the Bitch Better Have My Money singer’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The residents’ video has already garnered over 31 million views on the social platform.

In the brief-but-adorable clip, 11 women are seen dressed in their versions of the all-white costumes that Rihanna’s backup dancers wore at the big game.

Then, as the song Rude Boy plays, the women fan out to the sides and reveal resident Dora Martin, 87, dressed in red just like RiRi during her Super Bowl performance.

“We were so excited to know that Rihanna watched the video and saw our lovely ladies having fun and dancing to her music,” Oakes told HuffPost.

Rihanna wasn’t the only star to show their appreciation for the residents of Arcadia Senior Living’s sweet moves.

Jay-Z also sent the ladies 100 “beautiful” red long-stem roses last week.

“I would say half were aware of TikTok, and the other half did not know what it was, so we had to explain it,” Oakes told HuffPost of their residents’ social media knowledge before she and the facility’s engagement director Maitlin Nuckols made the TikTok account.

“Maitlin and I decided a couple of months ago to make a TikTok account, never thinking we would go viral,” Oakes added. “We were just trying to find something new and engaging for the residents.”

She added that she and Nuckols came up with the idea to recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance — and they’re glad they did.

“They are loving all of the fame and attention,” Oakes said of the facility’s residents.

Nuckols told Buzzfeed that she’s glad their TikTok account is getting views for a heartwarming reason.