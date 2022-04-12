Rihanna Redefines Maternity Wear On Stunning Vogue Cover: 'There's No Way I'm Shopping In No Maternity Aisle'

Rihanna has opened up about her pregnancy in the May edition of Vogue US, while posing up a storm for a series of stunning photos for the US fashion mag.

The singer-turned-billionaire-entrepreneur went public with her baby bump back in January when she was seen out and about in New York with her partner A$AP Rocky.

The 34-year-old star didn’t actually confirm she was expecting at the time but has now talked at length to Vogue about becoming a first-time-mum – and it doesn’t sound like we’ll be seeing her in maternity dungarees anytime soon.

Rihanna Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, there’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,” she told the magazine.

“I’m sorry, it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

She continued: “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women.

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

The singer also revealed that her pregnancy with her rapper boyfriend wasn’t exactly planned, but they weren’t “planning against” it either.

“I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of shit,” she explained.

“We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

She added: “I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the fuck says it has to be that way.

“I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”