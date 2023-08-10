Riley Keough Reveals How She Unwittingly Shut Down A Film Set Prior To Andrew Garfield Scene

Riley Keough and Andrew Garfield Getty Images

Riley Keough has recalled a nightmare incident that unfolded while she was working on a movie with Andrew Garfield.

Prior to donning her best crochet and cowboy boots for Daisy Jones And The Six, Riley starred opposite the Spider-Man actor in the 2018 release Under The Silver Lake.

During filming, Riley unwittingly brought an item that could have put her co-star in serious danger to the set.

She explained in a video interview with Vanity Fair: “It was very stressful. I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew.

“And the makeup lady was like, ‘Are there peanuts in that?’ And I was like, ‘I think. I don’t know.’ She ran away and got a producer who was a friend of mine.”

The panicked producer then explained to Daisy that Andrew has a serious peanut allergy – and the entire production would need to come to a halt.

Riley continued: “The producer came in and was like, ‘Riley, Andrew’s very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down. It shouldn’t have been at craft, and I don’t know why they’re on set’.

“It was just kind of like, ‘Oh fuck, that’s crazy.’ But also thank God that this woman caught it, because I had no idea.”

Riley is this month’s Vanity Fair cover star and in the magazine’s main interview, she lifts the lid on everything from becoming a parent – even revealing her daughter’s name for the first time – to the unexpected feud with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley.