Boris Johnson Has 'Full Confidence' In Rishi Sunak As His Popularity Plummets

The chancellor wants Lord Geidt - the PM’s adviser on ministers’ interests - to check if he followed the rules.

The PM’s deputy spokeswoman confirmed that Johnson had agreed to Sunak’s request for Lord Geidt to investigate.

Asked if Johnson had full confidence in Sunak, she replied: “He does.”

It comes as Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, vowed to start paying UK tax on her overseas earnings, after her non-dom status was revealed last week.