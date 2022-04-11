Boris Johnson Has 'Full Confidence' In Rishi Sunak As His Popularity Plummets

Boris Johnson has “full confidence” in his under fire chancellor, Downing Street insisted today.
A spokeswoman confirmed the prime minister was standing by Rishi Sunak after a torrid week in which his wife’s tax arrangements were laid bare.
It comes after Sunak referred himself to Johnson’s ethics watchdog amid questions over his family’s financial affairs.
The chancellor wants Lord Geidt - the PM’s adviser on ministers’ interests - to check if he followed the rules.
The PM’s deputy spokeswoman confirmed that Johnson had agreed to Sunak’s request for Lord Geidt to investigate.
Asked if Johnson had full confidence in Sunak, she replied: “He does.”
It comes as Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, vowed to start paying UK tax on her overseas earnings, after her non-dom status was revealed last week.
It was also revealed that Sunak held a US green card until last year, prompting questions about whether he gained a financial advantage from it.
The revelations have led to the chancellor plummeting in the opinion polls.
A fresh survey by Ipsos on Thursday and Friday last week found more Britons think Sunak is doing a bad job as chancellor, rather than a good job.
Up to 37 per cent now think Sunak is doing a bad job and 30 per cent say good job.
This compares unfavourably to before his spring statement where a similar poll in early March showed 34 per cent saying good job and 25 per cent saying bad job.
Keiran Pedley, Director of Politics at Ipsos, said: “These numbers show what a bruising couple of weeks it has been for the chancellor politically.
“More Britons now think he is doing a bad job as chancellor rather than a good job and there is clear public doubt as to whether he is up to the job of tackling Britain’s perceived cost of living crisis. However, we have seen how volatile public opinion can be on leading politicians in the past.
“Time will tell if Rishi Sunak is able to arrest his declining poll numbers and turn them around.”