Everybody Has Deja Vu As Rishi Sunak Calls For A Probe Into His Own Finances

Rishi Sunak's demand for an inquiry into his own finances has reminded people of one particular thing... Twitter

Rishi Sunak’s request for an independent probe into his own finances has certainly raised eyebrows, as Twitter hasn’t forgotten about the last government probe the public are still waiting for.

The Sue Gray report into partygate (the Downing Street gatherings held in breach of the Covid social distancing rules in place at the time) is still not available to the public, weeks after it was initially expected.

Advertisement

It was ordered by the prime minister and was sent to him first before anyone else, meaning it was not totally impartial.

The senior civil servant will now not publish her findings until after the Metropolitan Police have conducted their own investigation into the same topic.

Advertisement

The police have since issued 20 fixed penalty fines over the parties, but more are expected to follow in the coming days – although there’s still a lack of transparency about just which members of government might be fined.

Even though Downing Street has tried very hard to move on from partygate altogether, people remain eager to read Gray’s full report.

Advertisement

The furore felt around the parties does slightly resemble the outrage about Sunak’s finances after details about his family’s tax status went public.

His wife, Akshata Murty, was found to be using a legal loophole to avoid paying UK taxes (although she has now promised to pay) while questions have been circling about Sunak’s US green card, which he only returned last October.

This means he was the chancellor for more than a year while still paying US tax on his worldwide earnings. Owning a green card is also perceived as the first step towards becoming a certified US citizen, prompting further concerns about Sunak’s loyalty to the UK.

So it is hardly surprising that many people started comparing Sunak’s request for an independent inquiry into his own finances to the elusive Sue Gray report.

Advertisement

Here’s what everyone’s being saying on Twitter:

BREAKING: Rishi Sunak has explained he did not know he was a resident of the US in the same way Boris Johnson did not know he was attending parties in his own house x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) April 11, 2022

I promise that this matter will be treated with the same degree of urgency as the Sue Gray Report. https://t.co/GPClGJKNln — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) April 10, 2022

Sue Gray frantically switches on her out-of-office autoreply. https://t.co/Cn3nv0mEWs — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 10, 2022

Let’s just hope this doesn’t take as long as the publication of Sue Gray’s Report. ⌛️ https://t.co/jRak4FP692 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) April 10, 2022

Voters are sensing a stitch up, but I have full confidence that Lord Geidt, the man who cleared Boris Johnson over his flat refurbishment, will do everything he can to clear Rishi Sunak's name. His integrity is impeccable. — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTrussMP) April 11, 2022

Just how stupid does Rish Sunak think we are?



Calling for Lord Geidt to do another internal investigation is hardly going to be a crowd please FFS



We’re still waiting on the last investigation from Sue Gray #TorySleaze #ToryCorruption https://t.co/qtQTy5AK5r — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) April 10, 2022

Maybe Rishi Sunak would like to form a queue when seeking an investigation on the leak of his wife’s tax affairs. We are still waiting for the outcome from Sue Gray and the Metropolitan Police! — Silvana 💙 🐕‍🦺🐈 🇪🇺 (@ilovemypets56) April 10, 2022

At least now we know why the Sunaks didn’t hear any of the Downing Street parties. She’s domiciled in India and he’s a permanent resident of the US. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 8, 2022

It is in fact the only explanation that makes sense.



“Got Sue Gray on the phone. Asking about those nineteen illegal parties in your house again.”



“Tell her I live in America. And I’ve got the proof.” — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 8, 2022

Hope Sunak has to wait as long for his report into the leaks on his wife, as we have to wait for the Met Police report and Sue Gray report. — Claire LosingHerShit Obviously (@clairebubblepop) April 10, 2022

The chancellor has also called for an inquiry into who leaked the details of his wife, Akshata Murty, and her non-domicile status over the weekend – which only prompted more Twitter reaction...

I demand an inquiry into how I would have got away with it if it weren’t for you meddling kids https://t.co/vOBj61miDX — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 10, 2022

Rishi Sunak does not thing we need a government enquiry into furlough fraud, PPE fraud or Covid loan fraud, but he does want a government enquiry into who leaked his tax affairs. How egotistical is that? — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) April 10, 2022

Rishi Sunak orders an inquiry into the leak. The arrogance and lack of self-awareness beggars belief. — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) April 10, 2022