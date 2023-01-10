Rishi Sunak Mocked As PM Re-Brands The Party Political Broadcast

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Rutland Lodge Healthcare Centre in Leeds. Picture date: Monday January 9, 2023. Oli Scarff via PA Wire/PA Images

Rishi Sunak has brought his slick PR to Downing Street – but not everyone is impressed.

The prime minister built his political reputation on the back of a communications strategy that emphasised his “personal brand”.

When he was chancellor, Sunak included his signature on social media posts promoting Treasury policies that invariably involved handing out lots of money.

And his leadership campaign was marked by stylised videos that stood out against his rivals – notably a clip that introduced him to the stage when he was the “underdog” to Liz Truss that seemed to have employed a Ray Winstone impersonator.

Now Sunak is innovating from No.10 as he previewed his “broadcast to the nation” on Wednesday.

A “broadcast to the nation” sounds like a very grand term, something perhaps only reserved for big announcements, such as lockdown during the pandemic, or the monarch’s televised address on Christmas Day.

So what’s going on?

Given the video was originally posted on the Conservative Party’s feed and includes it branding, and the early evening time slots, its seems likely the “broadcast to the nation” is actually a party political broadcast – the five minute-ish slot parties are allocated free of charge on TV channels.

They’re have been beamed into living rooms since 1924, and have ranged from what was dubbed Kinnock: The Movie in 1987 – a soft focus portrait of Labour leader Neil Kinnock directed by , who made – to The Green Party mocking David Cameron, Nick Clegg, Ed Miliband and Nigel Farage as members of an all-male pop group in 2015.

The trailer of the broadcast showcases Sunak sitting down at a table as he returns to his “your priorities are my priorities” riff that was the central message of his first major speech on domestic policy last week.

The early reviews are not promising ...

the only person who's allowed to broadcast to the nation is the Queen, and she's dead. So no thanks, Rishi. https://t.co/fOQPR0nWQD — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) January 10, 2023

This man is obsessed with everyone seeing that he knows how to sit down in a chair https://t.co/ZDSIiuJaX7 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 10, 2023

I’d sooner help my grandad mount my nan, but thanks. https://t.co/j7tG0UvcrT — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 10, 2023

I used to know an old school entertainer in Harlow who could do this, but it's still impressive. Rishi does the whole thing without moving his lips. Maybe next time he could do it while drinking a glass of water. https://t.co/fVwwfNveBm — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 10, 2023

I've just watched the whole thing, emailed to me.

He needs different advisors.

This is about communication and authenticity, and somebody is advising him to 'sound' authoritative and statesmanlike. Sadly, he sounds like Data; no emotional connection, all the wrong emphases. https://t.co/VRU2Pi1eId — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) January 10, 2023