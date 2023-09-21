Rishi Sunak Clashes With BBC's Nick Robinson Over Net Zero U-Turn

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been accused of telling the public things that “aren’t true”, as he clashed with BBC presenter Nick Robinson on Thursday morning.

The prime minister has announced he will weaken policies designed to tackle climate change.

A ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and the transition from gas boilers to heat pumps have both been pushed back until 2035.

In a speech in Downing Street yesterday, Sunak also ruled out a series of measures including taxes on meat, making people use seven bins and compulsory car sharing.

But in an interview with BBC Radio 4′s Today programme this morning, Sunak was challenged over claiming to scrap policies that we not actually going to happen.

“You said yesterday in your speech this isn’t about politics,” Robinson said. “It’s all about politics. You’re making a series of claims that aren’t true.”

Sunak insisted the “range of things” had been proposed by “lots of different people”.

“This is absolutely about doing what I believe to be in the long term interests of the country,” the prime minister said.

“I want to change the direction our country. I want to build a better future for your children.”

The PM has said he is committed to delivering net zero by 2050 but it was not possible to “wish your way” to the goal.