Rishi Sunak Is More Unpopular Than Boris Johnson And Jeremy Corbyn, New Poll Reveals

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson in happier times. DAN KITWOOD via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak is now more unpopular than both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn were when they resigned, a new poll has revealed.

The IpsosUK survey showed that only 21% of voters are satisfied with the job the prime minister is doing, compared with 69% who are dissatisfied.

That gives the PM a net approval rating of minus 48.

Johnson’s rating was minus 45 when he was forced from office in July 2022, while Corbyn’s was minus 44 when he stood down in the wake of Labour’s disastrous 2019 election result.

The only glimmer of good news for Sunak is that he is still slightly more popular than Liz Truss, whose approval rating was minus 51 when she resigned in October 2022 after just seven weeks in No.10.

Labour leader Keir Starmer’s approval rating, according to the poll, is minus 21.

The poll is further confirmation of how Sunak’s popularity has plummeted since he entered Downing Street.

It also comes the day after another poll showed the Tories are now as unpopular as they were when Truss was prime minister.