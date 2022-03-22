Is Rishi Sunak Trying To Meme His Way To No. 10?

SIMON WALKER HM TREASURY

In what has now become tradition, Rishi Sunak’s team has published a series of pre-financial update pictures featuring the chancellor that were immediately seized upon on social media.

Ahead of reveling how he’ll push taxpayers’ money around (it’s called the spring statement but is a budget in all but name), the image-conscious politician was variously pictured preparing his speech and looking relaxed as he held forth to aides.

Wednesday’s address is set against a difficult backdrop. Sunak is trying to square the circle between burnishing his low-tax Conservative credentials with one eye on the Tory leadership, and actually raising taxes to pay for pandemic policies and NHS promises. There’s also pressure to provide relief from the rising cost of living and added strains from the war in Ukraine.

While crunching the numbers is Sunak’s prioriry, so-called optics matter too. One picture stood out from the set:

Delivering greater economic security for our people, accelerating growth and productivity, and making sure the proceeds of that growth are shared fairly.



That is not the work of any one statement. But that work begins tomorrow.



The Spring Statement starts at 12.30. pic.twitter.com/Z4b93fl7aC — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2022

We can assume the A4 sheets of paper laid out in two neat rows represent the latest version of the speech Sunak will deliver to the Commons. It’s a bit like a footballer carefully positioning their kit in the changing room ahead of the big match.

Anyway, Twitter was ready to do what Twitter does.

It was pretty easy to photoshop

Remake of Big looks rubbish pic.twitter.com/AVJ9pygfoX — Emily Ashton (@elashton) March 22, 2022

As pressure builds on Rishi Sunak ahead of the spring statement, the Chancellor reveals his plan pic.twitter.com/wy5PozoCHn — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 22, 2022

It had a certain posed energy

These new photos sent out by Team Rishi have a classic stock photo vibe. pic.twitter.com/40k0X085xJ — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 22, 2022

There were echoes of a gameshow classic

"Higher! Lower! Higher!"

"Ooh, it's a pair. You get nothing for a pair. Not in this game." pic.twitter.com/4hqv0mbqJv — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) March 22, 2022

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak runs through his Spring Statement speech in his offices in 11 Downing Street pic.twitter.com/oFfRgo89b1 — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) March 22, 2022

Two gameshows, in fact

Three consonants and one vowel please, Rishi… pic.twitter.com/JX6OYbsauQ — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) March 22, 2022

“Can I have two large numbers and four small please, Rishi” pic.twitter.com/Xo593oGrRR — Salman (@_SalmanAnwar) March 22, 2022

These were some of the other pictures of the chilled-out chancellor

SIMON WALKER HM TREASURY

SIMON WALKER HM TREASURY

And the article he’s reading in one of the photos seems fascinating

HM Treasury have released the pre-Spring Statement photos of Rishi Sunak looking hard at work including this snap of Sunak checking out a photo of himself in the Mail on Sunday interview double page spread. Can't say he doesn't concentrate on the optics. pic.twitter.com/0e6jnrc2aG — Henry Dyer (@Direthoughts) March 22, 2022

The Treasury have released some photos of "Photographs of the Chancellor preparing for Spring Statement 2022" featuring this picture of Rishi Sunak reading a Mail on Sunday interview with himself. pic.twitter.com/PICc6V85dL — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) March 22, 2022

It’s very much not the first time Sunak has been instantly memed.

On the eve of the budget in October, the Treasury published another series of photographs of the chancellor preparing for the big day.

The pictures included one of a Twix bar and a can of Sprite, and another with his dog Nova. The most commented on image had Sunak standing next to an adviser while sporting socks and £95 Palm Angels’ sliders.

Rishi Sunak's pre-Budget pictures have dropped, including one of him wearing £95 sliders with socks pic.twitter.com/jatoWrXes0 — Eleanor Langford (@eleanormia) October 26, 2021

And on the eve of his summer 2021 statement to parliament, the chancellor was pictured with a £180 “supermug”.

On his desk was the Ember Travel Mug, reportedly a gift from his wife, Akshata Murthy, the daughter of a billionaire businessman, which retailed for up to £179.95 online.

Sunak and the Ember Travel Mug. HM Treasury

One less successful piece of stage management saw Sunak on the stairs of No. 11, alongside other members of his Treasury team.

The oddly-framed picture brought to mind films including Titanic and The Shining, as many pointed to chairs being photoshopped out of the shot.