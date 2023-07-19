Rishi Sunak Praises Keir Starmer For Backing Tory Two-Child Benefit Cap

Keir Starmer clashed with Rishi Sunak at PMQs UK Parliament

Rishi Sunak has heaped praise on Keir Starmer for backing the Tories’ two-child benefit cap.

The prime minister’s comments come after the Labour leader sparked a civil war in his party by insisting he would not scrap the policy if he wins the next election.

That is despite Starmer previously criticising the policy and vowing to scrap it.

At prime minister’s questions, Sunak said: “I welcome the Labour leader’s new found support for our policy.”

That came in response to SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn savaging Starmer over his controversial stance.

He said: “Voters in Scotland are used to child poverty under the Tories - they almost expect it.

“But what they don’t expect is child poverty support from the Labour party.

“If we look very closely right now, there is a shiver running along the Labour front bench looking for a spine.”

Starmer has faced a major backlash from Labour MPs over his decision not to scrap the benefit cap, which prevents families from receiving welfare payments for any more than two children.

