Keir Starmer Wins Shadow Cabinet Backing Over Benefit Cap Row Despite Labour MPs' Anger

Keir Starmer has come in for widespread criticism for refusing to scrap the Tory policy. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has won the backing of Labour’s shadow cabinet over his pledge not to scrap the Tories’ two-child benefit cap if he becomes prime minister.

HuffPost UK revealed yesterday how Labour MPs - including some frontbenchers - were in “meltdown” over the announcement, which Starmer made in a BBC interview on Sunday morning.

Appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the Labour leader was asked if he would scrap the two-child cap it if Labour wins the next election.

He replied: “We are not changing that policy.”

That is despite the fact that Starmer tweeted in 2020 that he wanted to scrap the “inhuman” measure.

At a meeting of the shadow cabinet this morning, HuffPost UK understands that no one spoke out against Labour’s policy.

Among those who spoke in support of Starmer’s position was shadow work and pensions secretary Jon Ashworth, who last month described the two-child benefit cap as “heinous”.

Other supporters included shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy and Pat McFadden, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury.

A shadow cabinet minister said Starmer had insisted that tackling child poverty would be at the top of an incoming Labour government’s agenda, but that it had to be done as part of an overall strategy rather than on a policy-by-policy basis.

He also insisted that Labour would be inheriting an economic mess after 14 years of Tory rule and that it could not make any spending commitments without making sure there was money to pay for it.

McFadden told the meeting that the economy may be in a worse state than currently feared, meaning there would be even less money for Labour to spend on its own priorities.

However, there remains substantial anger among Starmer’s MPs over the row, with several speaking out against his comments at last night’s meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – who is currently suspended as a Labour MP and banned from standing at the next election – said many of his former colleagues were “seething”.

