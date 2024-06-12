Rishi Sunak Mocked After Saying Brits Are 'Better' At Spending Money Than The Government Is

Rishi Sunak’s latest attempt to post an inspiring message on social media has only triggered a fresh wave of mockery.
On Tuesday, the prime minister posted on X (formerly Twitter): “You will always be better at spending your own money than the government is.”
While this sentiment seemed to come out of nowhere, it is likely linked to the Tory manifesto which Sunak unveiled hours before.
The Conservatives promise voters that if they were re-elected, they would introduce £17billion of tax cuts.
But, this post probably did not land on social media how the prime minister had envisioned it would.
Although it was viewed more than six million times in less than 24 hours, a majority of the comments were less than flattering...
Most questioned what sort of election campaign strategy this was, and mocked the idea of individuals funding government services.
Some critics recalled all the ways his government has frittered money away – particularly during the Covid pandemic.
A few posts also referenced the scandalous spending tracker from Best for Britain, who found the Tories have squandered £130billion of taxpayer funds since the last general election.
But, on a more light-hearted note, plenty of people had their own examples of poor spending to counter the PM’s point.
This post is the latest bizarre own goal from the PM.
He raised eyebrows on Monday when he posted on X to say the Tories would show “no mercy” to criminals – apparently forgetting he has received two fixed penalty notices for breaching the law himself while holding a top job in the government.
Meanwhile, his party continues to trail miserably behind Labour in the polls, and just one point ahead of Reform UK.