Rishi Sunak Running Scared Of MPs Over His Brexit Deal, Says Former Tory Minister

A Tory MP has accused Rishi Sunak of running scared of MPs over his Brexit deal with the EU.

Former minister Peter Bone said the government was “avoiding scrutiny” by only giving the Commons 90 minutes to debate the Windsor Framework this afternoon.

The veteran Brexiteer said he was “pretty miffed” and would be joining the mounting Tory rebellion by voting against Sunak’s agreement.

The Wellingborough MP told Sky News: “We were promised a full debate on the Windsor Framework and we’d have a whole day debate and then we’d vote for it.

″What we’re actually being asked in 90 minutes is to vote on one specific aspect, which is then apparently going to be our vote on the whole Framework.

″If I get a question at PMQs I’m going to ask the prime minister what happened to our wider vote?

″So I’m really pretty miffed that the government is avoiding scrutiny on this.”

He added: “I’m going to listen to the debate, I’m going to go to meetings this morning, but if I had to vote at this moment in time I should vote against.”

Bone’s comments came after Boris Johnson also confirmed that he would vote against the deal.

He said it was “not acceptable” that the Windsor Framework would still leave Northern Ireland subject to EU law.

The DUP have also said that they will vote against the deal, which Sunak struck with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last month.

Despite the Tory and DUP opposition, the government is still likely to win this afternoon’s vote as Labour have already said they will support it.