Prime minister Rishi Sunak. LEE SMITH via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been slammed for repeating a “false” claim that the government had built record numbers of new houses.

The prime minister made the previously-debunked claim during clashes with Keir Starmer at prime minister’s questions.

Data shows 173,520 new homes were completed in England in the year to June 2022, slightly down on the previous year.

However, Sunak told the Commons on Wednesday: “Actually, we’ve had recordly [sic] high numbers of housebuilding and, indeed, the highest number of first-time buyers in around 20 years under this government.”

Sunak made a similar claim in October when he said he was “pleased” we had “a record number of new homes built in the last year”.

However, charity Full Fact recently debunked this, saying they could not find “any evidence” to support such a claim.

In November last year, FullFact said: “Experts told us while recent building figures are higher than in some previous years, they’re generally far lower than records set decades ago.”

He is very much like Johnson. Will say anything he knows to be false to get through PMQs. https://t.co/GR2Dkf5LQk — Ian Murray MP (@IanMurrayMP) March 1, 2023

The PM made his latest comment in response to a question from Labour leader Keir Starmer who called on the PM to “bring back targets and planning reforms” or “duck that fight and let a generation down”.

Starmer said: “He introduced a tax on Shell and they haven’t paid a penny, fantastic work. If he was serious about investing in the future of the country, he’d start with housing.

“A few months ago his backbenchers forced him to scrap housebuilding targets. At the time, he stood there and said it would mean they would build more homes.

“Well would you believe it, a few months later the Home Builders Federation say house building is going to fall to its lowest level in 75 years.”

Shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray Tweeted: “He is very much like Johnson. Will say anything he knows to be false to get through PMQs.”

Helen Morgan, Lib Dem spokesperson for levelling up, said: “The government’s reckless use of numbers which have been proven incorrect time and time again is a stain on our democracy.

“The public has a right to expect truth at the ballot box, especially from the prime minister.

“Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to build 150,000 new social homes and ban no fault evictions to ensure everyone has a safe and secure home.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson made a similar tall claim that he built more social housing in London than any other mayor.

However, mayor Sadiq Khan hit back, insisting his administration is building more homes than at any time “since records began”.