Rishi Sunak Suffers Embarrassing Mix-Up During Awkward Radio Phone-In

Rishi Sunak suffered an embarrassing mix-up during a live radio phone-in by mixing up a caller’s name with their home town.
The prime minister had to be corrected after referring to Louise from the Rhondda Valley in Wales as “Rhonda”.
The humiliating gaffe occurred as he endured an awkward half-hour grilling on LBC this morning.
Presenter Nick Ferrari said: “Louise is in the Rhondda Valley, you’re through to the prime minister. Go ahead, Louise.”
Louise said: “Good morning Nick, good morning prime minister.”
Sunak then said: “Hi Rhonda.”
Ferrari quickly interrupted to point out: “It’s Louise in the Rhondda Valley.”
The embarrassed PM replied: “Sorry Louise, I missed that. Louise, hi.”
Social media was typically unforgiving, with the prime minister even being compared to Alan Partridge.
Elsewhere during the phone-in, Sunak was accused of showing “a complete lack of leadership” for failing to sack honeytrap scandal MP William Wragg, and also grilled on why he still hasn’t called an election.