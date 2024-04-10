'A Complete Lack Of Leadership': Radio Caller Slams Rishi Sunak For Failing To Sack 'Honeytrap' MP

Rishi Sunak Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “a complete lack of leadership” for failing to sack a Tory MP at the centre of a honeytrap scandal.

William Wragg finally resigned the Tory Party whip last night almost a week after it emerged he had given colleagues’ phone numbers to a stranger he met on the dating app Grindr.

Advertisement

The Hazel Grove MP said he was concerned that the man had “compromising” material on him.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had initially praised Wragg for making a “courageous and fulsome apology”.

Appearing on an LBC radio phone-in this morning, Sunak was criticised for not taking swifter action.

One listener, called Sarah, told him: “You’ve spoken about being tough on criminals this morning, yet William Wragg, who put his colleagues’ and the country’s security at risk, has to sack himself.

“Doesn’t that show a complete lack and failure of leadership by yourself?”

The PM tried to dodge the question by pointing out that the scandal was being investigated by two police forces.

As he tried to move the conversation on to crime in general, presenter Nick Ferrari interrupted to say: “Your colleague Jeremy Hunt said Mr Wragg’s apology was ‘courageous and fulsome’. Do you agree?”

He added: “Why didn’t you act, prime minister?”

Sunak replied: “As I said, there’s a police investigation that’s happening. It’s important that we work through these things in due time.

Advertisement

“He’s resigned from all his various positions, including from the Conservative Party whip. The important thing here is that we let the police investigations run their course.”

'William Wragg had to sack himself.'

@NickFerrariLBC caller Sarah asks the Prime Minister if he's shown 'a complete lack of leadership' on the MP honeytrap scandal. pic.twitter.com/Tm1PyZEhb8 — LBC (@LBC) April 10, 2024

Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, said: “The fact it was left to William Wragg to resign is another indictment of Rishi Sunak’s weakness.

“His MPs were left yet again being sent out to defend a position that has collapsed.

“Rishi Sunak puts party management first every time - and he can’t even do that properly. It is no way to run a country.