Rishi Sunak Officially Launches Tory Leadership Campaign With Glossy Video

Rishi Sunak has announced he will stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest via a slicky-produced video.

Posting a clip on Twitter, alongside a #Ready4Rishi hashtag, he wrote: “I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister.

“Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the economy.”

Sunak quit the cabinet on Tuesday, helping to trigger an avalanche of ministerial resignations.

His move came as allies of former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt – who was runner-up to Johnson in 2019 – said he was “virtually certain” to stand again this time.

In the three-minute video, the former chancellor focuses on the history of his family.

He says: “Let me tell you a story. About a young woman, almost a lifetime ago, who boarded a plane armed with hope for a better life and the love of her family. This young woman came to Britain, where she managed to find a job, but it took her nearly a year to save enough money for her husband and children to follow her.

“One of those children was my mother, aged 15. My mum studied hard and got the qualifications to become a pharmacist. She met my dad, an NHS GP, and they settled in Southampton.

“Their story didn’t end there, but that is where my story began.”