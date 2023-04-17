Rishi Sunak has accused the UK of having an "anti-maths mindset" as he plans to unveil a new strategy to make the subject compulsory up to 18 PHIL NOBLE via Reuters

The prime minister is expected to say he will tackle the UK’s “anti-maths mindset” where there’s a “cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths”.

But, it’s worth remembering that his words come after 13 years of Conservative leadership.

The government was also criticised for not being able to add up when it comes to the country’s national debt either, which reached £2.5 trillion this year.

It would be nice if the government could do maths… pic.twitter.com/RjHs0GgoAj — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 17, 2023

Sunak himself was accused of squandering £11 billion of taxpayers’ money by paying too much interest on the government’s debt.

Breaking: “Adults should be able to do maths” says man who squandered 11 billion pounds of loans interest using taxpayers money. pic.twitter.com/npYQEhHcfH — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) April 17, 2023

Then, there’s the fears about teacher recruitment after the government oversaw 13 years of real terms pay cuts for the sector. Ministers are yet to reach a settlement with those who are still teaching, too.

Yet, this new strategy will mean thousands more specialist teachers are required.

For instance adults should be able to answer simple questions like:



"If you are thousands of maths teachers short of required numbers + you've cut real terms pay for 13 years + then you introduce a policy that requires thousands more maths teachers how likely is it to succeed?" pic.twitter.com/lVC3KzpqgE — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) April 16, 2023

Some Twitter users pointed out how other issues in the sector – such as Ofsted’s – have further demoralised the industry, too, and that this should be priority instead.

Yawn. The problems in British maths teaching are not enough teachers, demoralised maths teachers, underpaid maths teachers, OFSTED, huge class sizes, crap classrooms.

All the result of a prime number of years, between 12 and 15, of Tory government. pic.twitter.com/6PNdeL8hPt — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) April 17, 2023

Of course, there’s no overlooking the turbulent time the government has brought on our economy recently either.

Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss caused the value of the pound to plummet after just a few weeks in office because of her dangerous “mini-budget” which sent the markets into turmoil.

Others have also accused Brexit – which Sunak and many of his senior ministers championed – of further damaging our economy, especially as the UK’s economy is now expected to trail all of the other nations in the G7 over the next year.

The economy is in terrible shape because of austerity, Brexit, Liz Truss’ recklessly dangerous ‘mini budget’ & 13 years of other terrible tory decisions.



Yet PM wants us to believe it’s because *checks notes* we’re not good enough at maths. pic.twitter.com/x8PzfPinfs — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) April 17, 2023

Of course, plenty joked that this new tactic was all an attempt to troll Sunak’s predecessor, and her then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Blatant trolling of Truss & Kwarteng here from Sunak pic.twitter.com/mwDuAyoSiH — Lou Calvey (@LouCalvey) April 16, 2023

If only Truss and Kwarteng did, we’d have mortgage rates a little bit more palatable pic.twitter.com/mSLreXopoC — Liam Hill (@liamhilldesign) April 17, 2023

Carol Vorderman, who has a reputation for particularly fast maths skills after appearing on Countdown for 26 years, has also recently been attacking the government, claiming it is “to its very soul, corrupt”.

So Twitter has quick to point out that trying to fight an “anti-maths mindset” right now is “interesting”.

Fighting an ‘anti-maths mindset’ just at the moment when Carol Vordeman is a major thorn in your government’s side seems, well, interesting tactics. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) April 17, 2023

Others noted that the whole strategy might just mean people have a greater understanding of “financial equity”.

The government has been repeatedly criticised for not doing enough to end the cost of living crisis, double-digit inflation and the growing levels of poverty in the UK.

Sunak meanwhile is known for being the wealthiest occupant of No.10 ever and only last year made headlines after it was revealed his wife – the daughter of a billionaire – was able to pay less tax by having a non-dom status. She subsequently renounced it after the backlash.

Still, their shared fortune comes to an estimated value of £730 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

The fact that there are a million things in more urgent need of his attention doesn’t mean that Sunak is wrong about maths. And he probably doesn’t intend it this way but the greater a population’s numeracy, surely the lower their tolerance of financial equality. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 17, 2023

Rishi Sunak apparently wants to make sure everyone is good at maths.



The danger* there is that people will become adept at reading graphs, and seeing straight through the propaganda the Tories pump out.



*opportunity https://t.co/tjI7e636w1 — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 17, 2023

Then, there’s the ongoing fight between the government and all the public sectors which are striking.

Many questioned whether the own government’s maths has been sufficient, as ministers have repeatedly claimed that increasing public sector pay will only worsen inflation.

Would paying nurses and doctors properly would fuel inflation?

“The correlation between public sector wage increases and inflation is negligible and not statistically significant (r = 0.04). This means that public sector pay is unrelated to inflation.”https://t.co/5F0qfLdHBx — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) April 16, 2023

Others called for the NHS to be fixed first, as its employees are still striking over pay.

As someone who taught maths to 16-18 year olds for over 30 years I offer one piece of advice to Rishi Sunak.

FIX THE FRIGGIN' NHS!!! — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) April 17, 2023

And then there were those who criticised Sunak after he said that it should be socially unacceptable for people to be “bad at maths”.

Very happy to admit I was never much good at maths. Am I now supposed to become some sort of social pariah? https://t.co/KNy4nVeMff — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) April 16, 2023

Overall, looking at the way the government has handled public finances over the last few years (particularly during the pandemic), people really, really, were not impressed.