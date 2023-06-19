Rishi Sunak Won't Say What He Thinks About Boris Johnson Repeatedly Lying To MPs

Rishi Sunak will not be in the Commons for this afternoon's debate. SUSANNAH IRELAND via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has refused to say what he thinks about Boris Johnson being found guilty of repeatedly lying to MPs.

In an excruciating interview, the prime minister said he “wouldn’t want to influence anyone” on how to vote on whether the former PM should lose his parliamentary pass.

Downing Street has also confirmed that the PM is not planning to attend this afternoon’s debate on what punishment should be handed down to Johnson, who celebrates his 59th birthday today.

The privileges committee last week found him guilty of repeatedly misleading parliament over what he knew what lockdown-busting parties in No. 10.

They said that had he not already quit as an MP, they would have recommended he be suspended from parliament for 90 days.

In addition, they also said he should lose the parliamentary pass which is given to former MPs.

Some of Johnson’s supporters have said they will vote against the committee’s findings, but Sunak’s spokesperson said he may be too busy with other engagements to take part.

He said: “The prime minister is hosting the prime minister of Sweden, he has a series of events, he has an evening commitment which he will be attending.

“We will monitor what the situation is in parliament, but those are his commitments today, which he is not intending to miss.”

The spokesperson added: “You’ve got his schedule for today, which doesn’t include attending parliament.”

Speaking to Sky News this morning, the prime minister said: “This is a matter for the House [of Commons}, not for the government, and that’s why each individual colleague will make up their minds when the time comes.”

Asked directly if he would take part in any vote, Sunak said: “Each individual colleague will make up their own mind when the time comes.

“This is a matter for the House not for the government, that’s an important distinction, and I wouldn’t want to influence anyone in advance of that vote.”

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper accused Sunak of “running scared”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “I want to see the prime minister there because he has to show leadership.