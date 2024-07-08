Rishi Sunak's Furniture Is Seen Being Removed From Downing Street As Labour Era Begins

A removal van from Bishop's Move in Downing Street, London, earlier today. Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s furniture has been seen being removed from Downing Street as Keir Starmer prepares to move in with his family.

The former prime minister’s time behind the famous black door of No.10 came to an end in the wake of the Tories’ catastrophic defeat in last week’s general election.

Advertisement

A lorry from the Platimum Move removals firm was spotted parked in Downing Street this afternoon.

Removal men were also photographed carrying a chest of drawers, a sofa and a bed into it.

🚨 NEW: Rishi Sunak's furniture is being removed from No 10 pic.twitter.com/mcjj8VChX0 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 8, 2024

Starmer and his family are expected to formally move into their new grace-and-favour home in the coming days.