A no deal Brexit risks an increase in food and drink prices for consumers and would cause “seismic” damage to the chocolate, cheese, beef, pork and drinks industries, MPs have warned.

In a report published on Sunday, the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee said striking a free trade deal with the EU must be the government’s “biggest priority”.

It comes following reports that the EU has suspended its internal talks about the future trade deal over a disagreement between Britain and Brussels about how to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Theresa May is facing a fresh parliamentary showdown next week after senior MPs tabled a motion on a continued customs union between the UK and the EU.