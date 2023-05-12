Rita Ora Reveals Just How Quickly Her Wedding To Taika Waititi Came Together

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Rita Ora has revealed her wedding to Taika Waititi wasn’t exactly a long time in the planning.

The Praising You singer has said her nuptials were pulled together in just “two or three days”, but added that the occasion had been “perfect”.

In January, Rita finally confirmed months-old reports she and Taika had married, following rumours they’d tied the knot in August last year – two months after they were said to have made “simultaneous” wedding proposals to each other.

Rita – who previously revealed she and Taika had spent three-and-a-half years as friends before things turned romantic – has now told Glamour UK they had been initially hesitant to take their long-term friendship to the next level for fear of ruining it, but that there was “never a dull moment” in the relationship.

“We vibe off each other,” she said.

She also revealed how the wedding had been planned “in two to three days, when I was out of cycle, which is what I call it when I’m not in album cycle mode”.

“There was no real getting down on one knee. It was more like, ’I want to marry you. Let’s just do it,” she said.

“Some women like to feel that real special attention that day. And everyone’s different. And for me – I think with my job, it is all… it’s very attention driven – I wanted to keep it private because my life and my career aren’t.”

Taika has two daughters from a previous marriage, Matewa and Te, and Rita said she had not wanted to do the wedding without them there, adding: “We just figured it out and we did it. And it was perfect.”

The couple have been together for over two years Doug Peters via PA Wire/PA Images

The couple were reported to have started dating in March 2021, after she went to Australia to work as a coach on the local version of The Voice, with Taika previously telling of how they first met years prior at a party Robert Pattinson was hosting.

The pair are known for making appearances together at high-profile events, while actor and director Taika directed the video for Rita’s new Fatboy Slim collaboration Praising You.