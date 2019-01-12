Rival Factions Gearing Up For Battle Over Brexit Plan B If Theresa May's Deal Is Voted Down

Campaigners for a second EU referendum are gearing up for a crucial 72 hours if Theresa May’s Brexit deal is voted down, in which they hope to “kill off” the alternative Norway-style ‘plan B’ floated by some MPs. May has promised to “move quickly” if her deal is rejected by the Commons on Tuesday, but it is unclear in what direction, and battle lines are being drawn as MPs try to put together a majority for their preferred alternative. One Whitehall source said preparations are already underway in Downing Street for Labour to call a vote of no confidence in the government as soon as Wednesday, while another said the PM would be considering whether to respond immediately to the vote result with a point of order in the Commons, like David Cameron did after being defeated on military action in Syria in 2013. The margin of defeat, the nature of the debate, the EU’s response and the reception from Tories to fresh reassurances from Brussels over the controversial Irish border backstop are all expected to influence the PM’s response. But rival factions for alternatives to May’s deal are already gearing up for cross-party talks as MPs try and stitch together together a parliamentary majority ahead of potential “indicative votes” on different options later this month, with all sides expecting the debate to “move very quickly”. A cross-party group of People’s Vote backers will meet on Wednesday morning at around 10am in Smith Square, around the corner from the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to talk about common areas of agreement for the following 72 hours.

A cross-party group of MPs who back a People's Vote will meet near Parliament on Wednesday morning.

A senior and well-placed source predicted there would also be “furious lobbying of MPs”, with 10-15,000 voters being encouraged by People’s Vote campaigners to target MPs in 100 key seats, including key Tories, Labour waverers and potential opposition supporters of May’s deal, like Caroline Flint and Gareth Snell. The source also said there would be a “releasing of dossiers” critical of the rival plan backed by some Tory and Labour MPs for Norway-style membership of the single market “to kill it off once and for all”. But backers of both a second referendum and Norway backers are expecting more MPs to come out and publicly support their campaigns in the aftermath of a defeat for May. Around 30 MPs including four or five Tories and some Labour frontbenchers are predicted to come out and publicly call for a People’s Vote, while Norway-option supporters also expect a string of new backers from both parties. The source said they expected a second referendum to have around 180 backers by the end of next week and Norway to have 50-60, but acknowledged that Norway has the “surge capacity” to pick up momentum. A senior Norway-supporting Labour MP said their option could gain the upper hand as it can command broader support among Tories. They said a “sizeable number” of Labour MPs would vote against a second referendum “in any circumstance” while only a “really, really small number” Tories would back it. The MP stressed that around half of the 20 Tory rebels who helped defeat the government last week are “very against another referendum, Sir Oliver Letwin types, Nick Boles and so on” and so it was difficult to see a majority for a People’s Vote.

The potential support for it is incredibly broad. What we’re keen to demonstrate is this solution is appealing to and does appeal to Leave and Remainers. A Labour MP who backs a Norway-style Brexit