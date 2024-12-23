Rob Brydon Names His 1 Major Contribution To Making Uncle Bryn The Character We Know And Love

Rob Brydon as Bryn in Gavin & Stacey BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Rob Brydon has opened up about his contribution to the creation of the character of Uncle Bryn in Gavin & Stacey.

Later this week, Rob will join the rest of the cast in the last ever episode of the award-winning sitcom, which is due to air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

While promoting the Gavin & Stacey finale in an interview with The Times, Rob spoke about the character he’s been synonymous with in the past 17 years.

The Times’ reporter claimed that Rob has said he “just played Bryn as it was written”, and that the real “greatness of Gavin & Stacey” lies in the writing of creators Ruth Jones and James Corden.

However, there was one major part Rob played in making Bryn the man we know him as now.

“The only thing I contributed in a tangible sense was Bryn’s dress sense,” he explained. “It was my idea that he should wear light-coloured clothes, the thinking being that people who are sort of retired, they’re not going to get dirty. They can wear those beige and cream colours.”

Rob also revealed that Bryn’s mannerisms, “voice” and “speech partners” were inspired by “someone on the periphery of my family”.

Rob Brydon in 2018 via Associated Press

When the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special was first announced earlier in the year, Rob made it clear that he didn’t think that the real nature of Bryn and his nephew Jason’s infamous “fishing trip” – often referred to in the show, though details have never been made clear to viewers – should ever be revealed.

Interestingly, though, a trailer for the Gavin & Stacey finale showed Bryn’s sister Gwen confronting him about the trip, although fans will have to wait until Christmas Day to find out if he actually spills the beans.