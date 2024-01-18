Rob Lowe Reads Out Brutal Text He Accidentally Sent Bradley Cooper

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rob Lowe sent a heartfelt congratulatory text to a friend who did not win a Golden Globe.

The Parks and Recreation actor said he recently texted Bradley Cooper a message intended for Robert Downey Jr. after the latter won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in Oppenheimer.

Cooper was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture ― Drama and Best Director of a Motion Picture for his work in Maestro. He did not win either category.

Advertisement

“So Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes,” Lowe said on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday.

“And I’m so excited for him. So I text him: ‘So glad you won. That is the most beautiful acceptance speech I’ve heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it.’ I hit it. And I realised, oh shit, I just sent that to Bradley Cooper.”

He added, “Who did not win.”

He continued, “So then I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta make it better.’ And I said, ‘No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey Jr.’ But now that’s even worse!”

He said when he tried to send the message to the Iron Man star, he somehow mistakenly sent another one to Cooper. “Again!” he said.

Advertisement

“Does he just think you’re crazy?” Jimmy Kimmel asked.

Lowe replied: “He literally said... he said, ‘No, no, no, it’s OK. I like living vicariously through these mistakes.’”