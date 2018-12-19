Planning permission for Robbie’s basement gym and swimming pool, which will be linked to his Grade II listed home, was approved with conditions at a committee meeting at Kensington Town Hall on Tuesday.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock/Vianney Le Caer The local council are urging Robbie and Jimmy to patch up their differences

The decision could put an end to the five-year battle between the celebrity musicians over proposals for 44-year-old Robbie’s home in Melbury road, in Kensington, west London.

Jimmy, 74, had raised fears construction work could damage his Grade I listed gothic revival mansion and its ornately decorated interior of stained glass, decorative plasterwork and ceramic tiling.

However, work cannot commence until councillors receive assurances about independent monitoring of vibration levels and ground movement as well as the consideration of extra conditions, such as the possibility of workers using only hand tools.

They will also discuss whether to ask Robbie for a bond, which could be forfeited if the conditions were breached or if any damage occurs.

The planning permission is subject to a legal agreement, which must be approved by the planning applications committee, to be discussed at another meeting next year.